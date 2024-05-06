New Report Dismisses Billy Donovan Kentucky Coaching Rumors

John Calipari has left Kentucky, and everyone’s guessing who will be the new coach. People think Billy Donovan from the Chicago Bulls might be the one. He used to coach the Florida Gators and was really good at it.

Billy Donovan said, “My total commitment and focus is [in Chicago].”

Billy Donovan is a big deal in basketball. He’s won a lot and knows his stuff, both in college games and the big leagues. Kentucky’s got a great job open, and they’re looking for someone awesome to take it. But, even though Donovan would be a star pick for Kentucky, it’s not likely to happen. He’s pretty settled with the Bulls, and they like him there. Plus, he’s said he’s all in for Chicago, and Kentucky hasn’t even called him.

Donovan told reporters about his dedication to Chicago. He’s not planning to leave anytime soon.

Billy Donovan said Kentucky had not contacted him about the head coach position. Spoke highly of UK and said he’s flattered, but brushed the last 48 hours off as speculation. “My total commitment and focus is here.” Quipped later: “Has John even left yet?.” pic.twitter.com/5UH9aQy0K6 — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) April 9, 2024

Now, we’ve seen coaches say one thing and do another. But Donovan’s got a good thing going in Chicago. The Bulls’ big boss, Jerry Reinsdorf, isn’t keen on paying coaches to leave. So, it’s a safe bet Donovan’s staying put.

A source told the Chicago Sun-Times that Kentucky hasn’t reached out to Donovan after Calipari’s departure. Donovan has also talked about how different college basketball is now compared to when he coached in Florida. He’s not too keen on going back to that world.

So, Donovan’s probably going to stick with the Bulls for at least the rest of his contract. That’s two more years. He doesn’t seem to want to swap his NBA life for the college scene. And since Kentucky hasn’t made a move, it looks like they’re not too eager to get him either.

Donovan is one of the best coaches working today.

Kentucky might grab their next coach from another college team. Nate Oats was a name people tossed around, but he’s staying with Alabama. Some guy named Matt Jones said Kentucky’s looking at Dan Hurley, Scott Drew, and Billy Donovan. Hurley’s likely to stay with UConn, and we know Donovan’s out. So, that leaves Scott Drew from Baylor as a likely pick.