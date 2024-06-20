ESPN College GameDay 2024 Changes

In a world where people say “How you doin’?” and “Keep it movin’,” where does that leave Pat McAfee? He’s a former Indianapolis Colts punter and West Virginia kicker. Now, he’s a big name in media.

McAfee’s show, The Pat McAfee Show, has been on ESPN since the last college football season.

Andrew Marchand from The Athletic reported that McAfee doesn’t have a deal for ESPN’s College GameDay. His studio show with ESPN is separate. McAfee also calls wrestling matches for WWE’s Monday Night RAW. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and he knows it.

McAfee recently shared his thoughts on his College GameDay contract status on X.

“I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not [re-signed] a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the ‘distinguished’ College Football folks are definitely one of those.”

He’s close with Kirk Herbstreit, who wants him to stay on the show.

“If you dare even think of leaving College GameDay, I’m leaving with you. I am. I am. I’m dead serious.”

Right now, College GameDay will feature host Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, and Nick Saban. Saban has been a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and would likely support McAfee staying.

McAfee isn’t for everyone, but he’s one of ESPN’s most dynamic personalities.

ESPN’s College GameDay could look very different this season.

I get it. McAfee might be perfect for sports fans like me, but not everyone agrees. He replaced David Pollack, who once saw McAfee dive off a boat into the Brazos River. Pollack’s shocked face was unforgettable!

Adding Saban might help if Corso leaves soon. Corso is a legend, but his future on the show is uncertain. Davis, Herbstreit, and Howard are mainstays, but ESPN’s lineup could change. Will McAfee stay?

As long as McAfee and Herbstreit remain friends, McAfee will probably stay. One of Herbstreit’s sons has interned with McAfee. They both deal with a lot of travel for their jobs. Herbstreit loves McAfee.

Given how late McAfee joined last season, expect the same this year.