Kalen DeBoer Secures 5-Star SEC Recruit

A lot can change by the end of next season. But bit by bit, Kalen DeBoer is winning over more folks in his first months as Alabama’s head coach.

DeBoer left Washington to replace Nick Saban after the Huskies played for a national championship.

Washington is a big deal too, but Alabama is just different. One reason it made sense for DeBoer to move to Tuscaloosa after two seasons in Seattle is recruitment. Winning on the field speaks a universal language here. Plus, Alabama has all the resources DeBoer needs.

Frankly, it was only a matter of time before DeBoer landed a five-star recruit from out of state. Over the weekend, five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham chose Alabama over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Cunningham is the No. 1 player from Mississippi and the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation.

Check out what Cunningham had to say: “I don’t give a piss about nothing but the Tide!”

As long as DeBoer can land recruits like Cunningham, Alabama should be fine.

While it’s still early days for DeBoer filling Saban’s shoes in Tuscaloosa, he’s making smart moves. I’ve grown to like his coaching staff. Losing Washington’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to the Seahawks was tough, but DeBoer brought in two Group of Five coaches as defensive coordinators.

After losing many players to the transfer portal, DeBoer managed to retain some and actively participated in recruiting during the second window. Having quarterback Jalen Milroe as a vocal leader has been huge for spreading DeBoer’s message effectively.

Cunningham is now the fourth five-star recruit to commit to Alabama. The Crimson Tide boasts the No. 2 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports Composite. As long as Alabama stays within the top-five in recruitment rankings, they should keep winning.

If Alabama can win around ten games next year, their success should continue.