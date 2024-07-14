Travis Hunter Criticizes Colorado Offensive Line on EA College Football 25 Stream

For those of us who watch college football, we know why the Colorado Buffaloes are overhyped. Especially in a video game.

Yes, Colorado will be fun to play with in EA College Football 25 because of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But their offensive line? Not so great.

Hunter had a hard time getting his receivers open during a live stream. The offensive line was like a collapsing wet paper bag. Despite this, the team did better than expected under Deion Sanders, ending with a 4-8 record.

However, they went 1-8 in Pac-12 play, which left fans disappointed. Adding insult to injury, Hunter acknowledged the game’s realism by pointing out how bad the offensive line was.

To be fair, I thought EA Sports would boost Colorado’s offensive line stats for more exciting gameplay. Instead, players will have to scramble like Fran Tarkenton or Russell Wilson.

Hunter didn’t hold back when he said, “The o-line is realistic. Yes, very realistic!” 💀

Looking ahead, Colorado aims for bowl eligibility in the new Big 12.

Travis Hunter’s draft stock remains unaffected by the offensive line’s performance. He should still be a top-10 pick along with Shedeur Sanders. Injuries aside, his two-way playing style could be the only concern for scouts.

Watching Hunter play both ways is thrilling but exhausting. No one can sustain 90+ snaps per game for an entire season. It’s a lot to ask from one player. Maybe it’s time to recruit another superstar?

Hunter’s comments might sting, but they highlight a real issue. Improving the offensive line could elevate the entire team. With Sanders and Hunter gaining experience, there’s hope for growth.

For now, let’s just enjoy having college football video games back in our lives.