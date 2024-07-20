Deion Sanders is a big name in college football. He’s been the head coach of Jackson State and now leads the Colorado Buffaloes.

Love him or hate him, his fame keeps growing.

His first year at Colorado was full of buzz, but the team struggled with a 4-8 record. They had an exciting offense but a terrible defense.

Colorado is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. There’s a lot of pressure for them to do well this time. They’ve got two potential top-10 NFL Draft picks: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

If Coach Prime doesn’t deliver, it might be hard to keep everyone on board. The hype and social media attention are great, but failure could be costly.

Predicting the worst-case scenario for Deion Sanders at Colorado

The Buffaloes won only four games last season and just one after starting strong. Their defense was among the worst in the nation, and their offense was inconsistent.

The offensive line might still be a problem. Travis Hunter criticized it during an NCAA Football 25 live stream, showing some team discord. Shedeur Sanders downplayed it, but Deion hasn’t commented yet.

This season’s schedule is tough again. Colorado faces seven teams that were in postseason play last year, including Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State. If they can’t finish strong, it’ll be a long season.

What could go wrong after next season

If they don’t make a bowl game this year, it’s a failure. Shedeur Sanders and Hunter will likely enter the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving Coach Prime to find new stars.

Recruiting isn’t usually hard for Deion Sanders thanks to his name and NIL deals. But he’ll need to trust new players he hasn’t coached before. If they keep missing bowl games, recruits might look elsewhere.

The 2025 schedule isn’t fully set yet, but non-conference games include Georgia Tech, Wyoming, and Delaware. These won’t be easy matchups.

Sanders must focus on both this season and building for the future. Otherwise, his job could be in jeopardy at Colorado.