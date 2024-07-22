Connor Stalions to Address Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal on Netflix’s Untold

“Untold” is a super popular show on Netflix. It lets people see the big stories, scandals, and secrets in sports history.

From mafia ties in hockey to an NBA ref’s gambling crimes, “Untold” covers everything. On Monday, Netflix said season four will start on Aug. 20.

One episode is a must-watch for college football fans.

On Aug. 27, former Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions will share his side of the alleged sign-stealing scandal that made him infamous. Many remember Stalions for his role in the controversy, which led to his firing and Jim Harbaugh’s suspension for three games.

Less than a year after he was let go, the story resurfaces. This time, we’ll hear it from Stalions himself.

Connor Stalions will discuss Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal in ‘Untold’ Netflix docuseries.

After Big Ten and NCAA investigations, Stalions was deemed the mastermind. They found Harbaugh wasn’t aware but still punished him for oversight.

Stalions allegedly attended rival games to gather intel. He bought tickets to opponents’ matches and had others record sidelines when he couldn’t attend. ESPN called it an “elaborate” system.

NCAA rules ban in-person scouting at opposing stadiums and recording other teams’ signs. Yet, Stalions faced accusations of both.

Michigan had an undefeated season in 2023, winning the College Football Playoff. Critics wonder if Stalions’ actions influenced the outcome. We’ll never really know, but hearing his side will be fascinating.