2024 Heisman Trophy: Who are the top players in CFB this season?

While the 2024 College football campaign is yet to kick off, there’s already a significant change in the odds for the Heisman Trophy award hopefuls. Oregon’s QB Dillion Gabriel has moved up the odds board to tie with Georgia’s Carson Beck as the new co-favorites for lifting the Heisman Trophy in December. Gabriel’s odds have jumped from +1100 to +800, outranking Texas QB Quinn Ewers who opened as the bookmaker’s favorite. That’s similar to the odds that LSU’s Jayden Daniels had entering the 2023 season before winning the trophy.

So, who are the top players hoping to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy when it comes to football bets on college football? Here are the top contenders to watch according to the latest CFB odds in online sportsbooks.

2024 Heisman Trophy Favorites: Quarterbacks lead the way

It isn’t surprising to see quarterbacks headlining the early odds for winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. After all, eight out of the last 10 Heisman trophy winners have been quarterbacks, with Alabama’s Derrick Henry (2015) and Devonta Smith being the only exceptions.

As collegiate football continues seeing an improvement in offensive output every season, the biggest winners remain quarterbacks. The game’s pace continues improving as top teams in the country average upwards of 40 points per match and the best quarterbacks are yielding mind-boggling statistic sheets as a result.

Here are the top three favorites dominating the 2024 Heisman Trophy odds board as the Collegiate Football season draws near.

Carson Beck – Quarterback, Georgia

Georgia’s quarterback Carson Beck became an early favorite and is in a great position to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Beck is playing under a great squad, behind one of the league’s best offensive lines. The UGA signal-caller helped the Bulldogs mount an unbeaten regular season last year and has kept his side from the College Football Playoff.

Beck finished the 2023 season with 24 touchdowns and 3,941 passing yards, with the Bulldogs recording a lopsided 63-3 win over FSU during the Orange Bowl. That said, Beck stands a significant chance of traveling to New York to lift the Heisman Trophy if Georgia wins the SEC.

Dillion Gabriel – Quarterback, Oregon

A transfer from Oklahoma, Oregon’s QB Dillion Gabriel ranks as the new favorite along with Carson Beck to claim the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Gabriel recorded 30 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 3,660 passing yards in 2023 with Oklahoma and he will be looking to register better results this year. The talented quarterback has more weapons in his arsenal with Oregon, including the 1000-yard WR Tez Johnson and Texas transfer Evan Stewart.

Quinn Ewers – Quarterback, Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is among the most interesting players to watch in the 2024 Heisman Trophy campaign. Ewers helped Texas come within one game to reach the playoff National Championship during his second season as manager Steve Sarkisian’s starting quarterback. However, the Longhorns lost plenty of talented players to the NFL, including their leading rusher and top-four pass catchers.

But can Quinn Ewers elevate his performance enough to claim the Heisman Trophy while working with the new players that Texas has signed in the transfer portal? Well, Ewers might have a hard time claiming the trophy, unless signings like Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond manage to hit the ground and record positive results immediately.