Ryan Day Leverages EA College Football 25 for Ohio State Advantage

I bet Ryan Day wishes Jack Sawyer had kept this to himself. During Big Ten Media Days, the Ohio State defensive end freely admitted that Day wants his team to play EA College Football 25 to learn more about their opponents. Are we living in a simulation? Almost certainly.

When life imitates art and vice versa, this is the cross-section we find ourselves in.

While it may sound cool that Coach wants you to spend more time with your teammates huddled around a gaming console, I think everybody else in the Power Four is laughing at you. Yes, this is something you can do to familiarize yourself with everyone on your schedule in a given season, albeit in a more fun manner than ever before. This just reminds me of why Geoff Collins failed in Atlanta.

I remember distinctly the former Georgia Tech head coach telling an ESPN broadcast crew off-air that his team needed to bulk up. They needed to have yolks in their eggs when they go to Waffle House because this is Atlanta. He won like three games a year, pounding cholesterol like it was water. Arch rival Georgia probably went to Waffle House a bunch then but didn’t make a big deal out of it.

Even though I have Ohio State going very far in the College Football Playoff this year, they won’t win it.

Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer told me Ryan Day told his team to play the new CFB video game to help learn opponents. #BigTen pic.twitter.com/soDyblh6Bm — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) July 23, 2024

It is little things like this that lead me to believe it will unravel for the Buckeyes vs. someone.

Jack Sawyer loves that Ryan Day wants Ohio State to play video games. I don’t mean to make a mountain out of a molehill, but you can’t be serious, right? In many simulated seasons on EA College Football 25, Ohio State will end up winning its first national championship since the inaugural four-team College Football Playoff in 2014. Again, I have a lot of respect for this team, as the Buckeyes are loaded and absolutely dripping with talent. Just let someone else say this.

This would be par for the course over in Boulder where the only thing that loves Colorado more than EA Sports would be Dov Kleiman and the Buffaloes’ own family members. Then again, that offensive line is very realistic. Travis Hunter said it best, and that is a problem for CU, alright. Furthermore, this is just like a nerdy kid who is a bad reader in third grade talking about what he learns from video games.

He may have glasses, but he’s not that bright. He is mislabeled as gifted but really just some kid with really bad ADHD who loves to blow things up at a science fair. Video games probably helped Kwesi Adofo-Mensah get a job in the NFL, but there is so much more to football than what EA Sports could ever hope to teach you. If a video game teaches you more than the classroom, that is an issue.

Just because you can throw slants for conversions every play vs. Michigan in EA College Football 25 doesn’t mean that will work in real life.

Heck, I wouldn’t even try that out on the Penn State defense…