DeShaun Foster Nervous at Big Ten Presser: Hand Dilemma

What a fantastic chance for DeShaun Foster! He was the running backs coach at UCLA. Now, he’s back as the head coach after a short stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Foster had an amazing career as a player.

He shined at UCLA and also played for the Carolina Panthers. Now, he gets to lead his old team out of the tunnel. Pretty cool, right?

But, is he ready for this big role? Chip Kelly left late in the process to join Ohio State as their offensive coordinator under Ryan Day. Day even said he’d trust Kelly with his life. Can Foster fill those shoes?

During Big Ten Media Days, Foster seemed really nervous. It was almost like he didn’t prepare enough. Tony Romo level prep? Maybe not. And UCLA’s expected to be near the bottom of the standings.

Here’s a clip from Brett McMurphy that’s tough to watch.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster’s opening statement at Big Ten Media Days

pic.twitter.com/bGncRbhEwq — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2024

Public speaking can be hard for many, but Foster needs to step up as a leader.

Look, I won’t criticize him for moving up from a position coach to head coach quickly. Many great coaches started that way. Dabo Swinney was just a quirky wide receivers coach before leading Clemson to greatness.

However, what you say at the podium matters a lot in college football. Unlike the NFL, where winning is all that counts, college coaches have to recruit and represent their programs.

Chip Kelly wasn’t big on recruiting or being a cheerleader for another school’s legacy. He just wanted to call plays and measure hydration levels. Now he’s doing that in Columbus with well-hydrated players.

Foster has to overcome his imposter syndrome.

You’re the head coach of the UCLA Bruins now! This is huge. We’re counting on you!