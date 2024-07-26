Matt Rhule Advocates Big Ten CFP Spot for Each Time Zone

Matt Rhule and Lincoln Riley have not lived up to the hype with their Big Ten teams. Rhule is in his second year at Nebraska but talks like they’re the top dogs in college football, just like in the 1990s.

During Big Ten Media Days, Rhule made a bold statement. He claimed the league should have four playoff teams.

“I think four teams from this league should get in College Football Playoff every year. This is the best league. This is the NFL of college football, in my mind. We stretch from coast to coast in different time zones,” he said.

Really? Since when did the Big Ten embrace Manifest Destiny? Rhule’s suggesting they deserve as many playoff spots as time zones they cover. Eastern, Central, Pacific—sure, but Mountain Time too? Who knew Nebraska partially fell into that?

The only destiny here might be Penn State losing a home playoff game under the new 12-team format. Doesn’t matter if it’s No. 5 or No. 8 seed.

Nebraska's Matt Rhule: "I think 4 teams from this league should get in College Football Playoff every year. This is the best league. This is the NFL of college football in my mind. We stretch from coast to coast in different time zones" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2024

Three Big Ten teams are likely to make it this year, but who’s the fourth after Penn State?

Rhule might be right eventually, but I’ll take the under on his prediction for now. Expect at least three Big Ten and SEC teams each in the playoffs, plus one ACC, one Big 12, and one Group of Five team. That leaves three spots open.

Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State from the Big Ten; Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss from the SEC—they’re almost locks. What about at-large bids?

Notre Dame will probably snag an at-large spot, dropping us to two remaining slots. Usually, ACC and Big 12 will get two to four teams combined annually.

For fun, let’s say North Carolina State and Kansas State win their conferences and get in. Teams like Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Utah are also viable contenders.

Other non-Big Ten programs like Alabama, Missouri, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee could vie for those last spots. Michigan and USC are strong contenders; Iowa maybe less so.

If Kalen DeBoer hadn’t left Washington, that could’ve tipped the scales for four Big Ten teams making it. The SEC has more playoff contenders compared to the Big Ten’s six.

One way for Rhule’s prophecy to come true? Nebraska needs to become as formidable as Tennessee in the Big Ten.