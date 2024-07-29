Jim Phillips Remark Spurs FSU, Clemson to Exit ACC Faster

It’s a weird time in college sports. The Pac-12 is gone, but Oregon State and Washington State haven’t accepted it yet.

What’s Jim Phillips talking about in Charlotte?

The ACC is last in the Power Four race. Big Ten and SEC are battling for first, with Big 12 comfortably in third.

Clemson and Florida State might leave the ACC soon. After hearing Phillips’ comments, I’d want to leave too. The league’s TV contract is hurting them financially.

Phillips said “third”, and I started planning the ACC’s funeral.

“We are not chasing third. By any metric of significance — CFP appearances, national championships, having our own network, revenue generation, academic prowess — I’m comfortable where the ACC is: inside that top three.”

ACC might be making more money than Big 12… for now.

“The ACC is one of the top three conferences in overall revenue generated and distributed, and we fully expect that to continue and grow.”

Phillips is managing a fragile situation. It’s held up by North Carolina and Virginia’s loyalty.

The ACC’s foundation was basketball excellence on Tobacco Road. But now, college football drives major athletics. Florida State and Clemson are frustrated with their financial situation compared to their SEC rivals.

I think the ACC has been reactive rather than proactive in recent conference realignments. They picked up Cal and Stanford from the dying Pac-12 and added SMU, which hasn’t been relevant since the ’80s.

Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC made additions from a position of strength. The Big 12 improved after losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC by adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and Pac-12’s Four Corner Universities.

Honestly, I want the ACC to survive. Having four strong conferences benefits college football. We need a governing body separate from the NCAA to preserve the sport’s essence.

If you’re aiming for third place, you’re not first; you’re last!