Important Questions for Alabama Football Fall Camp

It’s a new chapter for Alabama football. Kalen DeBoer is stepping in as the new head coach after Nick Saban retired.

Big shoes to fill, right?

Alabama has returning stars like Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore, but they’ve lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal. Even though they convinced some players to stay, things are going to be different under DeBoer compared to Saban.

Today, let’s dive into some burning questions Alabama needs to answer before fall camp. These will be sorted out on the field, but clarity is needed. I still see Alabama winning around ten games, but there might be some setbacks.

Let’s start with defense, which was always Saban’s priority.

Defensive coordinator issues might have pushed Saban into retirement. He wanted Jeremy Pruitt back but ended up with Kevin Steele instead. With that mess, Saban walked away, and DeBoer took over.

DeBoer, an offensive-minded coach, managed to bring in Kane Wommack and Maurice Linguist for defense. Players like Malachi Moore and Tim Smith should keep the defense strong.

However, coaching quality remains a question mark.

What does success look like in DeBoer’s first season? I’m not expecting a huge drop-off for Alabama. They won the SEC last year and almost played for a national title. DeBoer hopes to continue that legacy.

The schedule is tough, but a 9-3 record or better should be the benchmark. With that, Alabama could make the expanded playoff. A 10-2 record would almost guarantee it. Lofty goals but attainable.

We shouldn’t lower our expectations too much but adjust them slightly.

How will the wide receivers perform under JaMarcus Shephard? Since 2021, Alabama’s receivers haven’t been as dominant. Shephard comes from Washington, known for getting players open.

Despite losing Isaiah Bond to Texas, freshman Ryan Williams might be the next big thing. He initially decommitted after Saban’s retirement but decided to stay with Alabama. He could be special—maybe the next Julio Jones?

Williams is raw talent that Shephard can mold.

How different will Alabama be under DeBoer compared to Saban? Change is inevitable. We’re at a crossroads with Alabama football. Six national championships under Saban are hard to follow. DeBoer brings fresh energy but faces immense pressure.

DeBoer must be himself to succeed. The fanbase demands championships. While I believe he’ll win one at Alabama, it might not be multiple titles like Saban’s era. Give him time…

This isn’t DeBoer’s first rodeo, but leading Alabama is a whole new ball game.