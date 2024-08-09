Deion Sanders Stuns College Football with Media Antics

One Atlanta Falcons legend is working for CBS. Another wants nothing to do with broadcasting.

Matt Ryan is replacing Boomer Esiason on The NFL Today. Meanwhile, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is refusing to answer questions from a local Denver media affiliate. Sanders has major beef with the network, but nobody knows why.

This all started at a press conference in Boulder on Friday. It was Sanders’ 57th birthday, and he was fresh off his daughter giving birth. He might have been tired or just being Coach Prime. Sanders told the reporter from the local CBS affiliate that while he respects him as a man, he won’t be answering any of his questions because of something the television network did.

Could this have anything to do with Sanders’ episode on 60 Minutes from a few years back?

“CBS, I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. This is above that. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I’ve got love for you. I appreciate you. I respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

The clip from the press conference only adds to how weird the incident really was.

Before coaching college football, Sanders worked in TV with the NFL Network.

This year is crucial for Sanders as a college football head coach. Colorado improved by three wins last year but still ended up 4-8. Their only conference win came against Arizona State, arguably the weakest team in the Power Four.

What I’m saying is, since Coach Prime arrived in Boulder, there’s been a ton of hype around Colorado football. This hype machine is even bigger than the one he won a Super Bowl with in 1995. Like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Sanders is a showman too. All in all, this adds a weird wrinkle to his legacy.

Sanders is the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history and has a unique personality. A Florida State legend, he initially found success coaching at Jackson State at the FCS level with mid-tier FBS players. The pressure of making Colorado relevant in football again might be getting to him. This will be the last year his sons play for him.

Truth be told, as long as Colorado goes bowling this season, everything will work out for Coach Prime.

He owes the reporter an apology for making him look like a total jackass in front of his peers.