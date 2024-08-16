SEC Network Channel Guide: How To Watch & Stream

As the college football season gets closer, everyone is talking about big changes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are joining from the Big 12, making the conference even stronger with two top teams that will fight for championships and spots in the expanded College Football Playoff.

Big news: Nick Saban retired as Alabama’s head coach last offseason.

Although he’s gone, Kalen DeBoer, who recently led Washington to the CFP National Championship Game, is stepping up to lead Alabama. The expectations are sky-high for him to continue Alabama’s success.

Last year was rare—only the fourth time since 2014 that an SEC team didn’t win the College Football Playoff. But don’t count out Alabama and Georgia; they’ll be strong contenders again. With 12 teams now in the CFP, the SEC has more chances than ever to dominate.

These stories are just a taste of what’s happening in the new-look SEC. Many of these moments will unfold on the SEC Network, which covers all things SEC. With more teams, fans have even more reasons to tune into this ESPN-owned network during the season.

So, what channel is the SEC Network? It depends on your location and TV provider. Here are some key numbers:

Fans can also check out the SEC Network Channel Finder to find their specific channel. If you still can’t find it, contact your TV provider for help.

Streaming options are available too! You can watch on the ESPN app or through Fubo.

With so many ways to watch, fans won’t miss any action as SEC teams aim to return to the top of college football after Michigan’s victory. Alabama and Georgia will be tough competitors again, and newcomers Oklahoma and Texas will shake things up as well. Plus, with more playoff spots available, other SEC teams could make a surprising run.