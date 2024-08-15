ACC Network Channel and 2024 College Football Streaming Guide

The SEC added Oklahoma and Texas, which was big news. The PAC-12 fell apart too. But the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) made moves as well. They brought in California, SMU, and Stanford. Now, the ACC stretches from coast to coast.

This means the ACC isn’t just an East Coast thing anymore.

Florida State was amazing in 2023. They had a perfect conference record and went 13-1 overall. They were headed for the College Football Playoff until Jordan Travis got hurt. The committee said they weren’t the same team without him. Coach Mike Norvell hopes to make it to the playoffs this time with the new 12-team format.

Clemson had a rough start last season, going 4-4. Their title hopes were dashed early on. FSU and Miami used the transfer portal to get stronger. Clemson faces a tough road ahead but could still make it to the CFP with three losses.

The ACC is going to be exciting this year. Big games will be on ABC and ESPN. The ACC Network will also show many games and studio shows throughout the season.

What channel is the ACC Network?

Most major TV providers like DirecTV and Verizon have it. Spectrum and Xfinity might carry it depending on where you live.

TV Provider ACC Network Channel Number DirecTV 612 DISH 402 AT&T U-Verse 329 (SD)/829 (HD) Verizon Fios 610 (SD)/1610 (HD) Spectrum Varies by location Xfinity Varies by location

How to stream the ACC Network

You can stream it too. Use the ESPN app or watch with Fubo.

Teams like FSU, Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech, and NC State are worth watching. They all have a shot at making the CFP this winter. Plus, new teams mean fresh matchups. 2024 is shaping up to be a fun year for the ACC!