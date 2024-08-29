Johnny Manziel Named Week 1 Guest Picker for ESPN College GameDay

College GameDay is kicking off Week 1 with a big surprise: Johnny Manziel will be the guest picker in College Station this weekend.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is a huge deal at Texas A&M. The Aggies are playing against Notre Dame on Saturday, and everyone is excited about it.

You can see the announcement below.

We are fired up to have @JManziel2 as our Week 1 guest picker in College Station‼️ pic.twitter.com/BO2NmlHnga — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 29, 2024

But wait, there’s more about Manziel! He’s joining Action Network as an analyst and will be making his weekly “Hail Mary Pick.”

Manziel was a phenomenal college quarterback. In 2012, he won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman. Known for his running skills and improvisation, he could turn broken plays into magic.

That year, he completed 68% of his passes for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns. On the ground, he added another 1,410 yards and 21 touchdowns.

This season, Texas A&M starts ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll. Notre Dame is higher at No. 7.

The Aggies lost some key players to the transfer portal but kept their quarterback. Conner Weigman returns after an injury-shortened 2023 season. He’s already catching NFL scouts’ eyes.

Defensively, Texas A&M also faced losses but made significant additions. They brought in former Purdue EDGE Nic Scourton, ranked No. 10 in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings, and ex-Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks.