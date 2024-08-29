Warde Manuel Denies Not Wanting Jim Harbaugh

Understanding what happened when Jim Harbaugh left Michigan is important. Some people think he was pushed out, but that’s not true.

Warde Manuel, the athletics director, cleared up some misconceptions.

He sat down with The Michigan Insider to explain his side. “All the stuff that’s out there, man, it’s just ridiculous,” Manuel said. “We had our differences, sure. But the idea that I didn’t want Jim around or didn’t try to keep him? That’s just wrong.”

Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers after winning a national title. He always wanted to try the NFL again.

Manuel shared how things unfolded from his perspective. “We did a lot to try to keep him,” he said. “But the Chargers did a lot to bring him to the NFL. It is what it is, it’s competition at the highest level.” When Harbaugh called to break the news, Manuel wished him luck and expressed his mixed feelings.

This departure didn’t catch Michigan off guard. Manuel had a plan ready. “I wasn’t sitting, waiting and then all of a sudden I would do this plan and put it in action,” he explained. He wanted to support Harbaugh like he supports all his staff.

Building a supportive culture is key for Manuel. He doesn’t believe in forcing staff into decisions. Instead, he wants everyone to feel valued and choose to stay even when other opportunities come up.

“One of the things I always have done in my career is I’ve never, ever stopped people from if you want to take a look at something else, take a look,” Manuel said. He doesn’t want anyone feeling trapped by his decisions.

“Jim and I talked throughout those processes,” Manuel added. He understood Harbaugh’s reasons and supported him while having a backup plan ready.