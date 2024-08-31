Kenny Pickett’s Steelers Exit Ruins Pitt Homecoming

The University of Pittsburgh started their 2024 college football season with a big win. They beat Kent State Golden Flashes, 55-24, at Acrisure Stadium. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett was there to watch.

Pickett used to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent five years in college with the Panthers.

His time with the Steelers was tough and different from his college days. Though he was one of Pitt’s best quarterbacks, his reputation took a hit with the Steelers.

The fact that I heard jeers when they showed Kenny Pickett on the Jumbotron is sickening.



You are not a Pitt fan if you are willing to boo Kenny. He is a Pitt legend. He had the best passing season of any Pitt QB ever. To jeer him is inexcusable. — DixonDisciple (@DixonDisciple) August 31, 2024

When Pickett appeared on the jumbotron, fans booed him. His time with the Steelers is still fresh in everyone’s minds.

Despite being Pitt’s winningest quarterback, leading in passing yards and touchdowns, Pickett’s time with the Steelers overshadowed his achievements. Even after earning ACC Player of the Year and guiding Pitt to a conference title, all fans could think about were his struggles with the Steelers.

Life moves fast in sports. Once hailed as a hero, now he’s mocked. His rough departure from the Steelers changed how people see him.

In 25 games with the Steelers, Pickett completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The team’s offense struggled, despite his positive win-loss record, which many credit to Coach Mike Tomlin and their defense.

Oh, how quickly they’ve forgotten and how the mighty have fallen.