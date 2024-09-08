Bijan Robinson Dominates Michigan in Texas Big House Beatdown

Texas is back! They won the Big 12 and made it to the College Football Playoff. They even beat the defending national champions on Saturday. Bijan Robinson, a former Texas star and now an Atlanta Falcons player, watched the game from home and was super impressed.

He expects to help the Falcons’ offense this season.

The Doak Walker Award winner might have set a new standard for Texas football. Even without C.J. Baxter, their running backs look strong.

Saturday’s game showed Texas rising while Michigan fell. Despite Michigan being better than they played, Texas could win the national championship this year. Texas is ranked No. 3, while Michigan dropped to No. 10 and will likely fall further.

Bijan Robinson believes his alma mater is the future of college football, and he might be right.

We’re witnessing a team that is the future of college football🤘🏽 them Ⓜ️ boys done ran outta gas before it started.😁🤷🏽‍♂️ — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) September 7, 2024

Texas now competes in a league with Alabama and Georgia…

Bijan Robinson openly trolled Michigan after Texas’ big win.

One thing I love about Robinson is his positive attitude. He has a personality that draws people in, making everyone want to be his friend. Even though he’s teasing Michigan now, I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes amends later.

Robinson’s skills are why the Falcons picked him in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s surprising how little their former coach used him. Raheem Morris will likely use him more effectively, similar to Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Meanwhile, Robinson needs to prepare for a game against his old coach’s team on Sunday.

Ultimately, your team’s strength is measured by its latest victory. Michigan may not be at its best now, but they did win last year’s national championship. Texas had a shot at it but lost to Washington Huskies led by Michael Penix Jr., who’s now Robinson’s teammate on the Falcons. For now, let’s watch Texas shine and hope for an improved Falcons team.

Texas is unstoppable right now; only Georgia might stand in their way.