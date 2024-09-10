CFB QBs at Risk of Losing Starting Jobs and Replacements

We’re just getting into Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, but it’s clear some teams need a new quarterback. Three teams in particular are struggling because their quarterbacks aren’t playing well, and they’re all sitting at 1-1. Things might get worse before they get better.

It’s frustrating.

The real shame is that there are better players sitting on the bench. Whether it’s due to inexperience, transferring issues, or poor accuracy, the starting quarterbacks just aren’t cutting it. The teams need to make a change now if they want to save their seasons.

So today, let’s look at three teams that desperately need to switch their starting quarterbacks. While none of these teams are likely to make the expanded College Football Playoff, they can still salvage their seasons. Maybe a big change can turn things around?

Let’s start with Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren. Watching him play feels like watching Wilton Speight all over again—just not good enough. He might have won the job over Alex Orji during practice, but his performance on the field says otherwise. At least Orji can run the ball; Warren struggles even with that.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s offensive coordinator and former guard, needs to step up. This isn’t Jim Harbaugh’s team anymore; it’s Moore’s time to shine. Michigan isn’t performing up to Big Ten standards right now.

Michigan has to rely on defense, ball control, and an aggressive rushing attack led by Orji.

Michigan quarterback replacement for Davis Warren: Alex Orji

Next up is Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff. It was obvious from the start that he wasn’t going to cut it. Despite being a five-star recruit, he lacks touch and consistency. He played for his dad’s team at a low level in high school, and it shows. He got benched against South Carolina.

Vandagriff transferred from Georgia to Kentucky hoping for more playing time, but things haven’t worked out. Liam Coen left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving Bush Hamdan with no loyalty to Vandagriff. I’d start Gavin Wimsatt over him any day.

Wimsatt showed he could lead a winning team when he was at Rutgers.

Kentucky quarterback replacement for Brock Vandagriff: Gavin Wimsatt

Finally, let’s talk about Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz. Billy Napier continues to start Mertz despite having DJ Lagway available on the bench. Napier’s job is on the line, yet he seems oblivious to the urgency of the situation.

When evaluating quarterbacks at any level, I follow General Norman Schwarzkopf’s philosophy: fail fast. We need to know if this setup will work or not so we can move on quickly if needed. Lagway represents the future for Florida in these dark times.

No more Mertz—it hurts!

Florida quarterback replacement for Graham Mertz: DJ Lagway