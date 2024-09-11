Bryan Harsin Reacts to Auburn’s Home Loss to Cal

Bryan Harsin has a new nickname: the Tea Lizard Wizard. He used to coach Auburn, Boise State, and Arkansas State. Now, he’s known for making fun of his successor, Hugh Freeze, especially after Auburn lost to Cal at home. Who expected that? Nobody!

Unbelievable.

Lane Kiffin is famous for being an internet troll, but he should give credit to what Harsin did to Freeze. Freeze used to work at Ole Miss and even beat Nick Saban once. But now, he just lost at home to Cal! Justin Wilcox deserves more respect for that win.

Harsin might have been one of the worst coaches in Auburn’s history. Despite this, he’s enjoying seeing Freeze struggle. Even though Harsin isn’t coaching this season, there are still some good jobs out there for him. He could be a top candidate if Deion Sanders leaves Colorado.

Meanwhile, Harsin is relaxing by a lake with a drink in his Yeti cup.

“Nothing beats winning a tough battle.” Cheers to all the Winners! pic.twitter.com/OP2Flp36da — Bryan Harsin (@CoachHarsin) September 9, 2024

It seems Auburn had bigger problems than either Harsin or Freeze could solve.

Auburn is one of the toughest jobs in college football. Florida is close behind. These programs can win national titles; Auburn has done it before in 2004 and 2010 and played for another in 2013. But there are many challenges they face that may never be fully fixed.

Their two biggest rivals, Alabama and Georgia, are tough competition. Auburn often has to play both teams away in the same season, which almost guarantees two losses. Plus, there’s a divided fan base and meddling boosters to deal with.

Sure, Auburn has financial support from companies like Apple and YellaWood, but their local talent pool isn’t as deep as nearby cities like Birmingham or Atlanta. Their passionate fanbase keeps them competitive in the SEC, but sometimes it leads to poor hiring decisions.

Freeze might not have been a bad hire overall. However, with Alabama and Georgia dominating the sport right now, Auburn can’t afford any slip-ups against teams like Cal. Harsin might’ve been a terrible fit for Auburn, but he’s likely thrilled seeing them lose like this.

College football is life down South. While Freeze had success at Liberty, Ole Miss, and Arkansas State, Harsin’s trolling suggests he doesn’t respect Freeze much. Still, Harsin will probably coach again soon because he’s quite entertaining!

Even if he never returns to coaching in the SEC, Harsin made a lasting impact on Auburn’s program.