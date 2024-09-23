Paul Finebaum: Michigan Back in Playoff Contention After USC Win

The Michigan Wolverines played against the USC Trojans in one of the biggest games of Week 4. It was a close game, but the Wolverines won with a late touchdown.

Paul Finebaum praised the Wolverines on SportsCenter the next day.

“I don’t want to reverse what I said a couple of weeks ago when I ruled Michigan out,” Finebaum said. “But I think they’re back in at least contention now. They saved their entire season and I don’t think anyone could be more impressed.”

This game marked a significant change for Michigan. Head coach Sherrone Moore switched quarterbacks from Davis Warren to Alex Orji.

The offense leaned heavily on the run. The Wolverines rushed for 290 yards but threw for only 32 yards. Orji himself ran for 43 yards, more than he passed.

However, there was a downside. Star defensive back Will Johnson got injured in the fourth quarter.

He left the field, and his family followed him into the X-Ray facilities instead of the locker room. This suggests there might be serious concerns about his injury.

Despite this, Michigan’s win was impressive. Finebaum noted how beating such a strong team like USC makes this victory even more significant.

“It was just one of the greatest drives I’ve seen for a team,” Finebaum said. “Even though they were at home, they were playing a very good football team.”

“You can say whatever you want about the final drive but I came away really impressed with the Trojans,” he added. “They didn’t get the win but they put a stamp down that they seemingly are back.”

Next up, Michigan faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers. This game will feature two strong defenses and give Michigan another chance to solidify their identity with Orji as quarterback.