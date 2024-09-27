Notre Dame’s Playoff Chances After Louisville Loss

Notre Dame has a big game against Louisville this week. If they win, they might still have a chance to get into the 12-team playoff as a lower seed. However, if they lose, it could mean they’re out of the playoff race for good.

It’s a crucial match.

Notre Dame started the season strong with a win over Texas A&M but then faced a tough loss to Northern Illinois, 16-14. This defeat hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff, especially with an easy schedule ahead and few opportunities for big wins.

The schedule looks even weaker now that Florida State is struggling. With only Texas A&M, USC, and Louisville standing out as decent opponents, the Irish need to keep winning to stay in the playoff conversation. Losing to Louisville at home would be a significant blow.

“If they lose to Louisville, it’s over for Notre Dame,” many fans and analysts believe. The team already has one loss, and another would likely end their playoff hopes since they don’t compete in a conference championship.

After Louisville, only matches against USC, Georgia Tech, and Army seem challenging enough to impress anyone.

Sure, a weak field might let a two-loss Notre Dame sneak into the playoff discussion. But realistically, losing to Louisville puts their playoff dreams on life support for the rest of the season.