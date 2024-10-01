7 Of The Best Heisman Winners The Game Has Seen

The Heisman Trophy stands as the most prestigious individual award in college football, honoring the top player each season. Over the years, many legendary players have claimed this accolade, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. These winners not only showcased incredible talent but also helped shape the future of football. Here are seven of the best Heisman Trophy winners the game has ever seen.

Barry Sanders (1988)

Barry Sanders’ 1988 season at Oklahoma State is widely considered one of the greatest in the history of college football. He ran for an astonishing 2,628 yards and scored 39 touchdowns, records that still stand today. His quickness, agility, and ability to make defenders miss were unparalleled.

Sanders’ Heisman campaign was marked by consistency and dominance, as he rushed for over 200 yards in 11 of 12 games. Even after leaving college football, Sanders went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, further solidifying his legacy as one of football’s greatest players.

Tim Tebow (2007)

Tim Tebow became the first sophomore to win the Heisman in 2007, setting the stage for his future as one of college football’s most iconic figures. At the University of Florida, Tebow combined leadership, power, and versatility, revolutionizing the quarterback position.

That season, he passed for 32 touchdowns and rushed for 23 more, an unprecedented dual-threat performance. Tebow’s energy and ability to inspire his teammates made him a cultural phenomenon, with many still associating him with his trademark “Tebowing” pose. His impact on the game goes beyond statistics; Tebow left an emotional imprint on the sport.

Bo Jackson (1985)

Bo Jackson’s blend of power and speed made him a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, earning him the Heisman in 1985 while playing for Auburn. Known for his remarkable multi-sport talents, Jackson was a terror on the football field.

His 1,786 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns that year only hint at the devastation he wreaked on defenses. Jackson’s ability to run through or past defenders became the stuff of legend. While injuries shortened his NFL career, his iconic Heisman season remains one of the most memorable, with fans still recalling his explosive play.

Charles Woodson (1997)

Charles Woodson made history as the first—and still only—primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997. Playing for the University of Michigan, Woodson’s versatility set him apart. Not only was he a lockdown cornerback, but he also contributed as a wide receiver and a return specialist.

His season was punctuated by game-changing plays on both defense and special teams, helping lead Michigan to a national championship. Woodson’s win broke the mold for Heisman winners, proving that excellence on defense could stand toe-to-toe with the best offensive performances.

Reggie Bush (2005)

Although Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy was later vacated, there’s no denying the electrifying impact he had on the field during his 2005 season at USC. Bush was a game-changer, turning ordinary plays into jaw-dropping highlights. He amassed 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, dazzling fans and defenders alike with his breakaway speed and elusive moves.

His ability to impact a game from any position on the field made him one of the most feared and exciting players to watch. Even after the controversy surrounding his award, Bush’s on-field achievements remain unforgettable.

Marcus Mariota (2014)

Marcus Mariota became the first Oregon Duck to win the Heisman Trophy in 2014. Entering the season with high Heisman odds due to his previous performances, Mariota did not disappoint. Known for his calm demeanor and precision, Mariota guided Oregon to a national title game appearance with a combination of pinpoint passing and excellent decision-making.

He threw for 42 touchdowns and ran for another 15, making him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in recent history. What made Mariota stand out wasn’t just his statistics; it was his ability to elevate the entire team’s play, making him one of the best field generals the Heisman has ever honored.

Herschel Walker (1982)

Herschel Walker’s Heisman win in 1982 capped off one of the most dominant careers in college football history. The University of Georgia running back racked up over 5,000 rushing yards over three seasons and was a unanimous All-American each year.

In his Heisman season, Walker rushed for 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns, running over defenders with a combination of brute strength and surprising speed. Walker’s Heisman victory was the culmination of a career that had been marked by consistent excellence. His ability to carry the Georgia Bulldogs to success made him one of the greatest players to ever step onto a college football field.

Conclusion

The Heisman Trophy has been awarded to some of the greatest players to ever play the game, and these seven winners represent the best of the best. Their legacies have not only defined the Heisman Trophy itself but have also had a lasting impact on both college and professional football. These athletes will forever be remembered as legends of the game.