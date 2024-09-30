Paul Finebaum Praises Ryan Williams’ Incredible Moves

Ryan Williams was already a big deal after his first three college games. Then, in his fourth game at Alabama, he became even more amazing.

Paul Finebaum talked about Williams on ‘The Matt Barrie Show’ on Sunday.

Finebaum said the game-winning touchdown was the best set of moves he’d ever seen. “He made the play,” said Finebaum. “You tell me. I mean that’s some of the greatest moves I’ve ever seen on one single play.”

Barrie agreed and compared Williams to Alabama’s legendary receivers. “Name all the legendary Alabama receivers. This kid is the youngest and he’s already doing this. I mean, it’s frightening,” said Barrie. “Think about this, Paul. You have that young man on Alabama as their go-to guy as a true freshman.”

Williams had an incredible game with six receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown. His performance included plenty of jukes and spins. One catch was wild—he bobbled it three times before securing it. But the highlight was his 75-yard touchdown: he adjusted mid-air, spun twice, causing defenders to collide, and sprinted down the sideline to win it for ‘Bama.

As a freshman, Williams has quickly become a top highlight in college football. Despite his age, Finebaum wants people to stop fixating on it. “I will ask the world. Can we stop? Everyone in America and some parts of Arkansas know that Ryan Williams is only 17 years old,” said Finebaum. “I mean, we get it. We’ve heard that a thousand million times.”

Finebaum added, “That was a concern. Not anymore.” The athleticism between Williams and his quarterback is beyond description.