Indiana Basketball Expected to Secure Major Transfer Portal Haul

The Indiana Hoosiers want to start fresh after not making it to the Men’s NCAA tournament last season. Their coach, Mike Woodson, is working hard to change that and maybe keep his job safe.

He’s got a plan.

As Jared Kelly from 247 Sports pointed out, Travis Branham, a top recruiting expert, predicts that the Hoosiers will get some of the best transfer players. Branham believes that Indiana will land three key players: Arizona center Oumar Bello, former Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle, and former Washington State guard Myles Rice.

All three are in the Top 15 of the 2024 transfer portal class.

Three transfer Crystal Balls for Indiana in the last 24 hours from 247Sports’ @TravisBranham_.



Myles Rice begins his IU official visit this weekend. Oumar Ballo next up on April 14-16. Then Kanaan Carlyle on April 19-21.



Things are happening at 17th St and Fee Lane.

Ballo is known for his double-doubles and had a strong career at Arizona. He’s using his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Carlyle and Rice bring tons of experience to boost Indiana’s backcourt.

These new players could make a big difference for Indiana in the 2024-25 season. But for Coach Woodson, the real question is whether these moves will take him off the hot seat.

Landing such a star-studded transfer class would definitely help Woodson’s case. Even though they missed March Madness last year, Indiana has solid players like Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Malik Reneau. Adding Bello, Carlyle, and Rice could make things exciting in the Big Ten race.

While they might not be national title contenders yet, breaking their seven-year Sweet 16 drought is possible if everything clicks. Woodson has a lot to prove, but these transfers could change everything for him.