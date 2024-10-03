Cam Newton Discusses Viral Pregame Moments with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

Cam Newton, who used to be a big star at Auburn, recently decided to support the Colorado Buffaloes. He had a bit of an awkward meeting with their top players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Newton talked about this on his podcast.

“It was contentious. It was a little awkward,” he said. “Not only with Shedeur, but also with Travis….I think to protect our conversation. And I think I need to and will be obedient to that.”

He mentioned how today’s athletes are different from when he played. “It’s so direct-to-consumer,” he shared with Shedeur. “There’s a lot of support for you. And your father. And even Colorado.”

People often focus on what’s wrong instead of what’s right. “They’re reading the type of content that you like. Or that catches your attention….” Newton added, emphasizing the pressure Shedeur faces in the big leagues now.

Newton also reflected on his own influence, admitting, “I have more power than I give myself sometimes, too.”

He wanted Shedeur to know that once NIL became legal, college athletes turned pro overnight.

Travis Hunter is shining bright in college football again. With 46 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns on offense—and two interceptions on defense—he’s proving his dominance.

Shedeur Sanders has been impressive this season too. Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay and others have praised him highly. Completing 70.1% of his passes for 1,630 yards and tossing 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions? That’s something special.

Many believe he’ll be the top quarterback pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colorado stands strong at 4-1 this season. They’re gearing up to play Kansas State Wildcats on October 12th at 10:15 PM EST on ESPN.