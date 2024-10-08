Texas Tech Highlights Arizona Win, Challenges College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay is a super popular show for college football fans. People love watching it to see who might win the games. But sometimes, they get it wrong! When that happens, players and teams aren’t shy about calling them out. The Texas Tech Red Raiders surprised everyone by beating the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, proving the GameDay crew wrong.

After their big win, Texas Tech made sure to highlight GameDay’s mistake in a video they shared on Sunday.

Make them take notice 📈 pic.twitter.com/utKlwPlhJR — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 7, 2024

Texas Tech has been playing some pretty exciting football this year. They’re kind of an underrated team, but after beating Arizona, people are definitely paying attention now. Tahj Brooks, their running back, is one of the most thrilling players around. He’s had over 100 rushing yards in five straight games—impressive, right? Oh, and he’s scored seven touchdowns!

In the matchup against Arizona, Brooks was on fire with 21 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns. However, Texas Tech struggled to contain Arizona’s star receiver Tetairoa McMillan. This guy is a beast! He caught eight passes for 161 yards despite the loss.

Now, Behren Morton, Texas Tech’s quarterback, has been doing pretty well too. He’s completed nearly 63% of his passes for a total of 1,640 yards and has thrown 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Josh Kelly leads their receivers with 44 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns—though his game against Arizona wasn’t his best.

The Red Raiders’ defense also came through big time by intercepting Arizona’s QB Noah Fifita twice. Beating Arizona was a huge statement for Texas Tech. They’ve got momentum now and need to keep pushing forward to finish the season strong!