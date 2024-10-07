Washington Upsets Michigan, Challenges Big Ten

The Washington Huskies won a very exciting game against the Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 27-17. This game was important because it was like a rematch from before, and it was also the first big win for their coach, Jedd Fisch. Even though they were expected to win by just one point, they played really well at home after losing to Rutgers last week.

Now, both Washington and Michigan have records of 4 wins and 2 losses.

Washington’s defense was super important in this victory. Even though they let Michigan’s Donovan Edwards score a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter, they tightened up after Michigan switched quarterbacks, replacing Alex Orji with Jack Tuttle. Voi Tunuufi made a huge play by forcing a fumble that Logan Sagapolu recovered, leading to a touchdown for Washington. Then Kamren Fabiculanan made an amazing interception that pretty much ended the game.

On offense, Will Rogers was on fire, completing 21 out of 31 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and just one interception—the first of his season! Jonah Coleman ran for 80 yards and scored a touchdown on 18 carries. Meanwhile, Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson each caught touchdown passes, helping keep the Huskies’ momentum going.

But not everything went smoothly. Kicker Grady Gross had some trouble again; he missed his first two field goals, including one blocked attempt. This followed a rough game against Rutgers where he missed three kicks. Thankfully, he managed to make his last two attempts this time.

Looking ahead, Washington still has tough games against ranked teams like Indiana, Penn State, USC, and Oregon. They’ve got Iowa next week and UCLA later in November too. With the new College Football Playoff expanding to include 12 teams this year, if Washington keeps playing strong on both sides of the ball, they could make it into the rankings.