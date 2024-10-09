Ohio State-Oregon Path to Overtake Texas for No. 1

Last weekend was wild in college football! Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, which is super surprising. Now, everyone’s looking at the big game between Ohio State and Oregon this Saturday. This match is really important because it could decide who gets to play in the College Football Playoff, win the Big 10 title, or even be number one in the next AP Top 25 poll.

In Austin, Texas fans are cheering loudly for their Longhorns, who are currently ranked number one after winning their first five games. But they face a big challenge against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. If Texas wins, they might still lose their top spot depending on how Ohio State or Oregon performs.

Should the winner of Ohio State vs. Oregon leapfrog Texas for the number one ranking? If Texas loses, then yes, the winner of that game will likely be ranked number one. With only ten unbeaten teams left, either Ohio State or Oregon would have a strong case for the top spot if they win.

But what if Texas wins against Oklahoma? That would mean two wins over ranked teams for them. However, neither Oklahoma nor Michigan has been as tough as expected. Whether Texas stays number one might depend on how convincingly they win their game compared to Ohio State or Oregon’s performance.

If Texas dominates Oklahoma with ease, it would take an extraordinary win from Ohio State or Oregon to change the rankings. Texas has shown resilience so far, and Brent Venables’ defense is highly respected. Yet, if Texas struggles, things could get interesting since Oklahoma is arguably their toughest opponent so far.

Imagine Ohio State winning on the road; that could give them an edge in the rankings. Ryan Day could highlight a significant victory this season alongside a solid win over Iowa. Meanwhile, Oregon may need a more decisive win to surpass Texas due to earlier shaky performances against Idaho and Boise State.

This upcoming game between Ohio State and Oregon is pivotal and will influence many voters’ opinions on which team deserves the top spot.