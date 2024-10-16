Greg McElroy: Penn State Shows New Strength This Season

Penn State’s football team is doing really well this year. They’re 6-0 and now ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll. That’s pretty impressive!

ESPN’s Greg McElroy thinks they’re not the same old Penn State.

They just won a tough game against USC. It wasn’t pretty, but they pulled it off—a victory they might’ve missed last year.

What’s changed? It’s all about mental strength.

McElroy said on Always College Football, “Penn State is different this year.” At first, it seemed like the same old story—dropped passes, penalties, and a defense that struggled. You know, typical stuff under pressure.

James Franklin, their coach, has seen these moments before. The bigger the stage, the more things seem to unravel. But not this time.

Despite being down 20-6, Penn State kept pushing forward with creative plays. They even tried a double pass where Drew Allar threw a touchdown.

McElroy noted, “How this team has changed mentally… disappointment early doesn’t matter.” They converted crucial fourth downs and proved doubters wrong about Drew Allar in big moments.

Sure, no one’s saying Allar’s performance was perfect. He’s not winning the Heisman based on that first half. But great quarterbacks shine when it counts.

Allar showed he could lead a game-winning drive under pressure. In those tense moments, he delivered.

In the end, a win is a win for Penn State. The train keeps rolling.

McElroy concluded, “Penn State showed more mental fortitude in this performance than they have in quite some time.” Kudos to them for succeeding in tough conditions!