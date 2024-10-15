Utah QB Cam Rising Granted Eighth Year Eligibility

Cam Rising has been playing college football for almost ten years. Recently, he got hurt again, and his team, Utah, lost badly to Arizona State. Now, it’s really hard for them to get into the big College Football Playoff games. Rising’s fingers were already injured, and now he’s out with another injury.

Utah’s coach, Kyle Whittingham, mentioned that Rising will be sidelined indefinitely due to a leg injury. His replacement will be Isaac Wilson, who is the younger brother of NFL player Zach Wilson. This change feels like a significant shift for the team as Whittingham nears retirement.

The Utes were expected to have a standout season after joining the Big 12 but faced setbacks instead.

Kyle Whittingham: Cam Rising is out "indefinitely" and Isaac Wilson will be the starter "until further notice." — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) October 14, 2024

Rising had previously expressed uncertainty about continuing his college career beyond this year. “That’s not the plan. Seven years is more than enough,” he said when asked about returning in 2025.

Utah QB Cam Rising is eligible to return for an 8th year of football next season. At Big 12 media days, I asked him if he’ll be back in 2025? “That’s not the plan. Seven years is more than enough” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2024

Interestingly, Rising seems to be preparing for life after football. He’s even set up a LinkedIn profile, hinting at a future outside sports.

Cam Rising has created a LinkedIn profile 👀 https://t.co/A81kIIRxIn pic.twitter.com/g4ZCSoIs4b — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) October 14, 2024

Despite his injuries, Rising remains one of Utah’s most memorable players. He still has one year of eligibility left if he chooses to play again.

Many think it might be time for him to move on from football altogether. After all the injuries and challenges, perhaps it’s time to explore new opportunities.

If Wilson performs well in upcoming games and Rising recovers in time, there’s speculation he might return for a few final matches or even a bowl game.

Cam “Black Smoke” Rising is an unforgettable figure in college football history. Many fans may eventually forget his story, but some will always remember his unique presence and contributions.