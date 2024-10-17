Nebraska: Underrated College Football Playoff Contender

Dylan Raiola is a freshman quarterback, and he’s already making waves for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They’re becoming a surprising team that might make it to the College Football Playoff. And guess what? Even the people who set the odds think so too!

Nebraska’s coach, Matt Rhule, has led his team to just one loss this season. They lost to Illinois in overtime but still have a shot at the Playoffs. With games against Indiana and Ohio State coming up, they face some tough challenges ahead.

If Nebraska can win one of these next two games, they could end up with ten wins this season. That would be huge! Beating either Ohio State or Indiana would really boost their chances of making the Playoffs. But they need to avoid any surprise losses along the way.

The Cornhuskers’ defense is rock solid, thanks to their defensive coordinator, Tony White. They’ve only allowed more than 10 points once this season and are giving up just 266 yards per game. Their strong rushing defense plays a big part in this success.

Indiana and Ohio State are the biggest hurdles for Nebraska right now. To be seen as serious contenders for the College Football Playoff, they need to either win or at least put up a good fight in these games.

Indiana seems like an easier target compared to Ohio State. If Nebraska can snag a win against them on the road, even with a 10-2 record, they’d still be a threat for the Playoffs.

However, Nebraska might need some help from other teams to secure their spot. Their schedule isn’t the toughest, and that could work against them if other teams have more impressive wins.