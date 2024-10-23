Auburn’s Priority: Firing Hugh Freeze Upon Hiring

The Auburn Tigers are really good at hiring and firing their football coaches. In the last four years, they’ve let go of two head coaches, and they might fire a third one soon if Hugh Freeze doesn’t start winning more games. It’s like a game of musical chairs, but with coaches!

Auburn has learned a lot about what not to do when hiring coaches.

They’ve yet to find the perfect coach who sticks around for the long haul. However, they’ve become experts in making it easier to say goodbye when things don’t work out. Right now, if they decide to part ways with Freeze, they’d owe him a whopping $20.3 million. But unlike past deals with Gus Malzhan and Bryan Harsin, they won’t have to pay it all at once—thanks to some clever contract terms shared by USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer.

Instead of a massive payout upfront, Auburn can spread the cost over several years, paying about $4.9 million annually. This approach is particularly savvy for a school still settling previous debts: $15.6 million for Harsin and $21.5 million for Malzhan. Oh, the joys of financial gymnastics in college football!

Imagine if they could avoid these buyouts altogether? Now that would be something.

Unlike many schools that keep struggling coaches because buyouts are too expensive, Auburn isn’t afraid to make changes. The pressure is on for Freeze as he’s currently 2-5 and facing a tough schedule ahead. Winning against Kentucky on their turf seems daunting, and even Vanderbilt isn’t an easy win anymore since they’re now a ranked team. Who would’ve guessed that?

So, the clock’s ticking for Freeze—time to step up or step out!