Ryan Day Cools Hot Seat with Penn State Win, But Will It Last?

Ohio State’s football team had a big game against Penn State. Their coach, Ryan Day, stayed calm and led his team to win. Even though both teams have the same record, Ohio State now has an advantage in their conference because they beat Penn State.

Ryan Day can breathe a little easier for now.

But there’s more pressure ahead with games against Indiana and Michigan looming. While Indiana is having its best season ever, Michigan isn’t as strong as before. Still, these matches are crucial for Ohio State’s hopes of making it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

To secure their spot, Ohio State must keep winning. Beating Penn State and Indiana gives them a tiebreaker edge. Even with a loss to Oregon earlier, they just need to win two out of their last three games to likely end up 10-2, which should be enough for them.

Expectations at Ohio State are sky-high. Ryan Day feels this pressure constantly.

Losing to Indiana might not be as bad as losing again to Michigan, especially since Indiana is playing exceptionally well this year. They’ve got a real shot at the playoffs. So underestimating them could be risky.

If Ohio State finishes 10-2 with quality wins, they’ll likely make it into the playoffs. But a 9-3 record would be unacceptable and could cost Day his job if losses include both Indiana and Michigan.

Honestly, missing the College Football Playoff would be disastrous for Ohio State, particularly if another loss to Michigan is what keeps them out. The Buckeyes were expected to be playoff contenders alongside Georgia, Oregon, and Texas. Falling short would raise serious questions.

In the end, only a complete collapse would justify firing Day.