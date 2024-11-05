Rhett Lashlee Responds to Nick Saban’s Praise of Kevin Jennings on ESPN

SMU’s quarterback, Kevin Jennings, led his team to another win. They beat Pitt 48-25, staying undefeated in their first ACC season. Pretty cool, right?

Nick Saban thinks Jennings is the most underrated player in the country.

Now, here’s what happened: On ESPN’s College GameDay, Nick Saban praised Jennings. SMU’s head coach, Rhett Lashlee, heard about it after the game. “So I didn’t see it,” Lashlee said, “but then I was told about it.” He added that if Saban thinks Jennings is good, then he must be onto something.

Jennings had an amazing game! He threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. So far this season, he’s racked up 1,900 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Plus, he’s rushed for 317 yards and scored three times on the ground. Impressive stats for a first-time starter!

But Lashlee doesn’t mind flying under the radar. “I think we’re just fine nobody talking about us,” he said. He knows how talented his team is and feels proud of them regardless of outside opinions.

Lashlee did admit it’s pretty cool to get a nod from Saban. “For Nick Saban to say about you… maybe most underrated player in the country,” Lashlee mused. And then Jennings went out there and proved him right.

SMU shares the top spot in ACC standings with Miami. As they keep winning, they’re getting more attention. But with praise comes pressure—Saban’s famous “rat poison.”

“We’ll see if we find a new way to repackage it,” Lashlee joked about handling expectations.

With three games left in the regular season, SMU controls its fate. They’re taking a break this week before facing Boston College next Saturday. Let’s see how they handle the heat!