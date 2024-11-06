Mike Norvell’s Promise to Florida State Challenged by Seminoles’ Position

Florida State’s 2024 football season has been quite a mess. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. They were supposed to show everyone they deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff last year, but things haven’t gone as planned. It’s like they tried to run before they could walk.

The Seminoles are now facing serious challenges.

Coach Mike Norvell is trying to keep spirits up, promising to get the team back where it belongs. But after their fifth straight home loss against North Carolina, it’s tough to see them meeting those lofty preseason goals. Optimism might not be enough if he wants to stick around next year; his buyout might be his only safety net.

Florida State took a gamble on DJ Uiagalelei, but it didn’t pay off. Ranked No. 10 at the start of 2024, they’ve quickly fallen from grace. Fans are losing interest, and their conference standing is nothing to boast about. Even newcomers like Kennesaw State have outperformed them this year, making it seem like Norvell’s best days with the Seminoles are behind him.

When Norvell first joined Florida State, he had turned Memphis into a powerhouse, taking them to a New Year’s Six bowl game. He led the Seminoles to two consecutive 10-win seasons and an ACC title last year. Yet, losing key player Jordan Travis marked the beginning of their decline.

Their brief stint in the College Football Playoff ended embarrassingly with a heavy defeat by Georgia. Since then, they’ve only managed one win. Norvell’s pleas for support may fall on deaf ears as talks of his $63.8 million buyout grow louder among decision-makers.

Despite signing an eight-year extension earlier in the year, which makes him one of the highest-paid coaches with significant buyout clauses, it’s uncertain if this will secure his future in Tallahassee.

That hefty buyout might just be what keeps him around for another season.