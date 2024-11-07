DJ Lagway Supports Florida’s Decision to Retain Billy Napier for 2025

Florida surprised everyone in the college football world on Thursday by deciding to keep Billy Napier as their coach through 2025. This was unexpected because just a month ago, it seemed like he might leave Gainesville.

DJ Lagway, Florida’s quarterback, was thrilled with the news. On social media, he shared his excitement about Napier staying, as he’s the coach who recruited him.

According to Pete Thamel’s report, Florida’s athletic director, Scott Stricklin, confirmed that Lagway is closely connected with Napier. It appears Lagway is crucial for Napier’s plans to rebuild the team.

Couple notes on Florida bringing back Napier.

Per ESPN sources, 70-percent of Florida’s NIL money is in freshman and sophomores. There’s a feeling in the program that star freshman QB DJ Lagway is aligned with Napier, and Napier can grow this core of young players. pic.twitter.com/SwKdmNSbKd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 7, 2024

Napier managed to keep the team’s trust despite earlier doubts. Thamel highlighted that 70% of Florida’s NIL funds are invested in young players like freshmen and sophomores, showing the school’s faith in Napier’s ability to develop them.

With Lagway supporting his coach, fans can look forward to an exciting season next year when Lagway is fully fit and Napier can concentrate solely on football without job security concerns.

When Napier decided to focus on Lagway as the primary quarterback after sharing time with Graham Mertz earlier in the season, Lagway showcased his talent. He almost led Florida to victories over top teams like Tennessee and Georgia before an injury sidelined him.

This season, Lagway has thrown for over 1,000 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. His performance lives up to his five-star prospect reputation, explaining why Florida hesitated to let go of Napier.

DJ Lagway approves of the decision 🐊 pic.twitter.com/ERCCq8ycLw — Florida Recruiting (@FLRecruits) November 7, 2024

If Lagway had chosen to leave due to dissatisfaction with coaching decisions, it could have caused other young talents to follow him into the transfer portal.

This moment clarifies not only Napier’s standing at Florida but also the respect he still commands from his team.