Brian Kelly Discusses Confidence Since Season Start

LSU started the year strong, winning six out of seven games. But lately, they’ve hit a rough patch with two losses in a row. Now, they’re trying to stay strong in the SEC title race.

Coach Brian Kelly? He’s not worried.

Sure, things have slowed down a bit. But Kelly believes his team is still on track for greatness. “So, did we not win 14 consecutive games at night?” he asks. Yeah, they lost one game, but it doesn’t shake his confidence. He knows they’re doing something right.

Kelly isn’t thrilled about the recent losses, and neither are the players. Everyone wanted that close game to turn into a win. Yet, over the past year, LSU has gone 10-3. Not too shabby! So, he’s not sweating what critics say about the team’s health.

Recruiting is a bright spot. LSU’s pulling in top talent, ranked No. 4 for 2025 by On3 Industry rankings. That’s promising for their future success.

“We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country,” Kelly said. He sees a championship program forming despite occasional setbacks. They’ll keep rising and building toward that goal.

In essence, LSU’s journey isn’t just about wins and losses; it’s about growth and resilience.