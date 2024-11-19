Deion Sanders Would Accept Cowboys Head Coach Job With Key Condition

Could Deion Sanders be heading back to Dallas? The NFL legend and current Colorado coach is emerging as a potential candidate for the Cowboys’ head coaching job – with an interesting twist.

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin dropped a bombshell Tuesday, saying Sanders would “100 percent” take the Cowboys job. But there’s a catch: Dallas would need to draft his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Great sources have told me that,” Irvin revealed on Colin Cowherd’s show.

The timing might actually work out. The Cowboys are having a nightmare season at 3-7, currently holding the 9th overall pick in next year’s draft. Current head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract expires after this season, and after the team’s disappointing performance, he’s likely on his way out.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The young QB has been turning heads with his performance at Colorado under his dad’s leadership.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is all in on the idea. He even suggested the Cowboys should tank the rest of their season to get a shot at drafting Shedeur.

“That should be Jerry Jones’ master plan,” Smith said. “Hire Prime Time Deion Sanders and make sure you can get his son as your quarterback.”

But Coach Prime isn’t biting – at least not publicly.

“I’m happy where I am,” Sanders told ESPN on Tuesday. “I’ve got a kickstand down… I love it here, truly do.”

He’s focused on getting Colorado into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, and with stars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur potentially in their final season with the Buffaloes, there’s still work to be done.

There’s also the small matter of Dak Prescott – the NFL’s highest-paid player and current Cowboys quarterback. Nobody’s really addressed how that situation would work out.

But in the NFL, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. And with Sanders’ history in Dallas – he spent five stellar seasons there as a cornerback – this story isn’t going away anytime soon.

The Cowboys’ coaching search promises to be one of the biggest stories of the upcoming offseason. And Prime Time might just be ready for primetime in Dallas once again.