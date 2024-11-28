Alabama Legend Criticizes Kalen DeBoer, Wants Tide Out of CFP

Alabama’s football team had a really tough time recently. They lost to Oklahoma 24-3, which was surprising and not good for their chances in the College Football Playoff. This is unusual because Alabama usually wins a lot and hasn’t lost three games in one season since 2010. Fans are upset because they’re used to winning and competing for big titles.

Even some famous former players are upset, like a Heisman Trophy winner who thinks Alabama shouldn’t be in the playoff talks anymore. Mark Ingram, who used to play for Alabama, shared his thoughts on a podcast about the team’s struggles.

Mark Ingram on @3xOptionShow : Alabama does not deserve playoff after 'atrocious' loss.



"When you inherit that kind of roster and when you're in the position that you're in to capitalize and be able to go to the CFP, that was very much attainable."https://t.co/4kLUp9dELO — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 27, 2024

Ingram didn’t hold back. “That [Oklahoma] loss was atrocious,” he said. It’s hard to blame him for being frustrated. The Tide had everything to play for—the SEC championship, a spot in the playoffs—but they just couldn’t get it together.

DeBoer, Alabama’s new coach, has been successful everywhere he’s coached before. He’s known for building strong teams and offenses. But this year, things haven’t gone as planned. Unexpected challenges popped up after Nick Saban retired, but DeBoer still had a solid team to work with.

Jalen Milroe, the quarterback, seems more inconsistent than ever. Alabama’s mistakes in games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma were shocking for such a high-achieving program. One moment they look like champions; the next, they’re struggling just to win any game.

Ingram believes they don’t deserve a playoff spot based on their current performance. “They don’t deserve to go the playoff because of how they’ve been playing,” he stated bluntly. With turnovers and poor defense against running plays, their recent performances have been disappointing.

Despite these setbacks, recruiting remains strong for Alabama. DeBoer’s history suggests he’ll find a way to turn things around soon enough. Yet, coaching at Alabama means facing high expectations and quick criticism when things go wrong.