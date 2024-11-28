Kirk Ferentz Highlights Iowa Kid Captain Tradition and Family Interaction

Iowa football has been doing something really special for 15 years. They work with kids from the Stead Family Children’s Hospital through a program called “Kid Captain.” This means some kids get to be part of the football team for a day, which is super exciting!

Kirk Ferentz, the head coach, loves being part of this.

Every year, they choose a dozen kids to be captains for different games. These little interactions mean a lot to him and his team. It’s not just about football; it’s about giving comfort and happiness.

Ferentz shared, “Our opportunity to interact with them starts in August.” He explained how the seniors and coaches meet the kids before practices. The kids even get to run on the field with the players! It’s a moment filled with joy.

But it’s not just Kirk who’s involved. His wife, Mary, plays a huge role too. She’s been part of the hospital’s council since it started in 2006. She’s like a superstar there.

Kirk proudly talks about Mary’s work at the hospital. “And with children’s medicine, what I’ve learned is there’s a sense of community,” he said. Doctors lead the way, but nurses and therapists do so much too.

He mentioned how families are always around at the hospital. It reminds him of teamwork in sports—everyone supporting each other.

At events, Kirk lets Mary take the spotlight. He joked about sitting back and enjoying a beer while she gives speeches. “I loved it. It was perfect,” he quipped.

Thinking about the kids makes Kirk emotional. “The other aspect is just, kids have amazing,” he paused, his voice catching, “kids tend to be pretty optimistic.”