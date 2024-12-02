Ohio State Linebacker Gabe Powers to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State linebacker Gabe Powers is planning to leave the team and join the NCAA transfer portal. He shared this news on Monday evening through X. Gabe has been with the Buckeyes for three seasons and has two years of eligibility left.

In his last season, Gabe played in all 12 games. He made five tackles, defended two passes, and even snagged an interception that he returned 29 yards for a touchdown against Akron in Week 1.

“I want to thank all of Buckeye Nation for the support I have received through my three years here at Ohio State,” Powers wrote in his announcement. “It was been a blessing being a part of Buckeye Nation. After much prayer and talking to my family, I have decided it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”

Gabe started his journey with Ohio State in 2022. He was a four-star recruit from Marysville, Ohio. Ranked No. 115 overall and No. 9 among linebackers by the On3 Industry Ranking system, which combines data from major recruiting sources.

During his first year, Gabe played only two games to keep his redshirt status intact. The following year, he appeared in every game, finishing with seven tackles, including one for loss.

His decision probably means he won’t be playing in the postseason with the Buckeyes. They’re still waiting to hear about their College Football Playoff chances. Gabe can officially enter the portal starting December 9th.

The transfer portal opens until December 28th. But players whose teams are still competing get an extra five days after their season ends to join.

Gabe’s move marks him as the first Buckeye to enter the portal after the regular season ended; expect more names soon.