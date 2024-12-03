Brits abroad: Assessing the best British players in Europe this season

The Premier League has become perhaps the most competitive division in Europe this season. Teams at both ends of the table have scored a plethora of great goals and possess some of the best players and managers in the world. Anyone can beat anyone on the right day, making a bet on Premier League matches so unpredictable. This is why the rest of the world wants to play their football in England’s top flight.

The rise in foreign stars has also led to a number of British players seeking new challenges abroad in recent years, reflecting a shift in attitude among talents once hesitant to leave the familiarity of home.

These players are now testing themselves across Europe’s other top leagues, learning new styles of play, and thriving under the pressures of foreign football.

Their performances not only enhance their club careers but also bring fresh ideas and invaluable experience to their national teams—a crucial factor as England and Scotland prepare for the Nations League and the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Among those making waves abroad is England captain Harry Kane, who has become a fan favourite at Bayern Munich.

After an extraordinary debut season in Germany, where he scored 44 goals across all competitions, Kane is cementing his legacy as one of the most prolific strikers in world football, finally looking to land the trophies that eluded him at Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League.

The 31-year-old’s integration into Bayern’s system has been seamless, and under new manager Vincent Kompany, the Bavarian giants are eyeing European dominance, with the Champions League final set to take place at their own Allianz Arena.

Scott McTominay’s move to Napoli has also been transformative. The midfielder has become a fan favourite, earning the nickname “McTotally” for his relentless energy and commitment.

Former Chelsea and Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s tactical tweaks have unlocked McTominay’s potential, helping Napoli rebound from a disappointing previous season to challenge for Serie A this term. His performances underline his ability to adapt to new challenges while continuing to impress for Scotland on the international stage.

“I can’t talk enough about the fans, the people, the city and the welcome that my teammates and coaches gave me,” he said. At the time of writing, the Manchester United academy graduate has been one of the best midfielders in Italy’s top flight.

Staying in the Serie A, former Cobham duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have enjoyed good careers after leaving Chelsea.

Abraham made an immediate impact at Roma under José Mourinho, becoming a key player and scoring vital goals. However, following Mourinho’s departure, he’s struggled with injuries in the Italian capital, joining Tomori at AC Milan with hopes of rejuvenating his career.

Centre-back Tomori was pivotal to the Rossoneri’s success in the 2022 Scudetto victory but has found game time hard to come by this season under new manager Paulo Fonseca.

The younger generation of British players is also leaving its mark across Europe. Jude Bellingham has become a full-fledged Galactico at Real Madrid, earning a third-place finish in the Ballon d’Or after helping Los Blancos to a Champions League title. Angel Gomes is quietly impressing at Lille, contributing with assists and showcasing his creativity, while Jamie Bynoe-Gittens continues to develop at Borussia Dortmund.

These rising stars are proof that moving abroad can unlock new potential for younger players. The growing trend of British players thriving outside the Premier League underscores a new era for the nation’s footballers.

Not only are these players proving their quality in foreign leagues, but they’re also shaping the future of their national teams with invaluable experience and fresh perspectives. As the Thomas Tuchel era and World Cup qualifiers approach, their success could provide the edge needed for international glory.