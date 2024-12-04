Steve Sarkisian on Facing Georgia Twice and NFL Comparison

When Georgia and Texas play on Saturday, it’ll be their second game against each other this season. The first time, Georgia won 30-15 at Texas.

It’s a rematch! Coach Steve Sarkisian is no stranger to those.

In college football, playing the same team twice isn’t common. But in the NFL, where Sarkisian coached with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018, it’s a different story. “Well, I think the one thing that I’ve tried to lean into here today, as we’re in the preliminary stages of it all, is kind of take myself back to the NFL,” Sarkisian said. There, teams face off multiple times a year, sometimes even more if it’s playoff season.

Sarkisian believes there are valuable lessons in these repeat matchups. He hopes his NFL experience gives him an edge over Georgia.

Preparation is key. Knowing what to expect can make all the difference.

“You try to, A, do the things that you do well,” Sarkisian explained. “B, you try to take in the information that maybe you can gather from seeing them in person as opposed to what it looks like on tape.” He emphasized understanding his team’s tendencies and breaking any predictable patterns.

Ultimately, it’s about setting players up for success—physically, mentally, and strategically. That’s always the goal.

But what did Texas learn from their previous game with Georgia? Execution needs improvement right from the start.

“Again, I do think there are some things you can take from a first matchup, good and bad,” Sarkisian noted. Last time they faced Georgia, issues like being shut out in the first half and four turnovers plagued Texas. They trailed 23-0 early on.

Georgia vs. Texas kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.