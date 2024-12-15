Mason Graham Enters 2025 NFL Draft, Criticizes Ohio State

Mason Graham, a big name for the 2025 NFL Draft, is from Michigan. He’s moving up to the big leagues and had some words for Ohio State.

Graham’s journey at Michigan was full of wins and trophies. The Wolverines snagged two Big Ten titles and made it to the College Football Playoff twice. Oh, and they clinched the national championship last year—finally breaking their title drought!

And let’s not forget those wins over Ohio State. Three in a row, baby! Graham didn’t miss a chance to rub that in when he announced his draft plans.

“To Coach Harbaugh and Coach Moore, thank you for believing in me and bringing me to Ann Arbor,” said Graham. “Michigan put me in the best position to succeed on-and-off the field.” He also thanked teammates, coaches, fans, and everyone at Michigan for unforgettable memories.

“It has truly been an honor,” he continued. Winning 2 Big 10 championships, the Rose Bowl, the 2024 national championship, and beating Ohio State three times? Dream come true! Now he’s ready for a new adventure by declaring for the NFL Draft.

During his time at Michigan, Graham was a key player on defense. In 2023, he racked up 36 tackles with eight for loss and three sacks, leading them to a national title. This past season? Even better with 45 tackles, seven for loss, and 3.5 sacks—his best yet!

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him No. 5 on his Big Board before the College Football Playoff. Field Yates thinks he’ll go No. 6 overall to the New York Jets in his mock draft.

Graham’s future looks bright as he steps into this new chapter.