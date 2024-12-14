Brent Venables, Oklahoma Facing Potential Disaster with Transfer Portal QB News

If you’re a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, things might be a bit worrying right now. Last season, their quarterback, Jackson Arnold, didn’t have the best time. He got benched halfway through and then came back later in the season to take over for Michael Hawkins Jr. There’s been some big changes too, like Ben Arbuckle joining from Washington State to replace Seth Littrell as the offensive coordinator.

But here’s the catch: John Mateer might not even join Oklahoma. He’s still practicing with Washington State and hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet. If he decides to leave, OU would be a great fit, but what if he doesn’t? That could spell trouble for the Sooners.

Brent Venables and his team are facing a tough challenge. Their first year in the SEC wasn’t up to par with their usual standards. They used to dominate in the Big 12, winning ten or more games regularly. Now, they’re struggling just to make it to bowl games. Venables got a big contract extension last offseason, but another bad year could end his tenure.

Went to Coug media availability today. Dickert confirmed Mateer continues to practice, feels good about what they have offered, and that Mateer will get some family time before a decision.



Dickert called the movement by the Cougar Collective and fans “amazing.” pic.twitter.com/62J5PO97Qe — Matt Loveless (@MattLoveless) December 13, 2024

If Oklahoma can’t snag any quarterbacks from the transfer portal this winter, that’s bad news for them.

Brent Venables needs to bring in someone like John Mateer, but it doesn’t have to be him specifically. The Sooners need fresh talent after losing last year’s quarterback to Auburn. Both programs must prove themselves next season.

Venables and Auburn’s Hugh Freeze are coaches who really need a strong start next season. These schools have rich football histories and can achieve greatness with the right players and strategies.

Even though firing Venables would cost Oklahoma financially due to his recent extension, they might be left with no choice if things don’t improve. Joe Castiglione might support Venables, but OU has high expectations—they’re used to winning championships and being in national title talks every year.

Arnold might not meet expectations from high school days, but Oklahoma has to find his replacement.