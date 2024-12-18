Mitch Griffis Joins Texas Tech as QB

Mitch Griffis used to play for Wake Forest. Now, he’s going back to college football. Guess where? Texas Tech! He’ll be there in 2025.

Surprise announcement on Tuesday!

Back in 2023, Mitch threw for over 1,500 yards with the Demon Deacons. Nine touchdowns, seven interceptions—yep, those stats tell a story. After that season, he entered the transfer portal and chose Marshall. But then, he took a break from the game.

Now, he’s making a comeback and heading to Texas Tech next season. Where did he share this news? Twitter.

Mitch started his journey with Wake Forest as a three-star recruit in 2020. He got some playing time in 2020 and 2021, appearing in four games each year.

In 2022, Mitch saw more action. He played in six games and even had his first career start. That year, he completed 29 of 41 passes for 348 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

By 2023, he was the starter for nine games at Wake Forest. Solid performance before hitting the transfer portal again. Now, he’ll be competing for the starting quarterback spot at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech isn’t just getting Griffis; they’ve also snagged Reggie Virgil from Miami (OH). This wide receiver caught 41 passes for 816 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He’s got one more year left in college football.

Virgil had plenty of options—over a dozen offers! Schools like Oklahoma, UTSA, Pitt, Florida State, Michigan State…the list goes on. He’s even visiting Oklahoma and Florida soon.

So much talent heading to Texas Tech! Exciting times ahead for their football program.