Kirk Herbstreit Analyzes Iamaleava vs Howard Quarterback Matchup

There’s a big football game coming up! Ohio State is playing Tennessee, and it’s part of the College Football Playoff. Kirk Herbstreit from ESPN talked about the quarterbacks for both teams.

He’s got some interesting insights.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Herbstreit shared his thoughts before the game. He mentioned something surprising about Tennessee.

“I don’t know how much you’ve watched Tennessee, but Tennessee with Josh Heupel, we go back to Hendon Hooker or (Joe) Milton,” Herbstreit said. “What do you think of? You think of 50-yard bombs, just taking shots in that offense, because that’s who they’ve been. This year, total opposite Tennessee team.”

This season, Tennessee’s strategy is different. They’re focusing on running the ball and controlling time. Nico Iamaleava, their quarterback, hasn’t needed to do too much.

This approach has worked well, helping them reach the playoffs. The Volunteers are playing smart by using their strengths.

“They play to their strengths. Let’s play defense, let’s run our All-SEC running back Dylan Sampson and let’s just take care of the quarterback,” Herbstreit explained. “Let’s spoon-feed him, ease him in. Not make him feel like he has to win it where quarterbacks in the past did.”

Herbstreit also discussed how Ohio State’s gameplay could influence Tennessee’s quarterback decisions.

“If they’re forcing Ohio State to punt, he’s going to play the way he has most of this year: very conservative, hand it off, throw when you have to kind of approach,” he said.

If Ohio State scores a lot, Tennessee might change things up with Nico. He’s talented but still learning as a freshman.

Ohio State needs to find its rhythm without overthinking. Will Howard, their quarterback, has had ups and downs.

“So I would say Will Howard, I know he’s made some mistakes, he’s cost his team in some big games,” Herbstreit noted. “I just think because of the experience, I think there’s a little bit more trust there.”

The game is Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.