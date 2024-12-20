Curt Cignetti’s CFP Punt Decision Reveals Learning Curve

Curt Cignetti became Indiana’s head coach and immediately started making bold claims. Before he even won a game, he told other teams they weren’t good. This confidence seemed to boost his team, leading them to an impressive 11-1 season. As they prepared for a big game against Notre Dame, Cignetti kept up his tough talk.

His bravado wasn’t just for show; it was the real deal.

"We don't just beat Top 25 teams, we beat the s— out of them."



Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti didn't hold back on the Hoosiers' success this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/M4FGhv6Xsy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 20, 2024

But when the game finally arrived, things didn’t go as planned. Indiana lost 27-17 to Notre Dame, which wasn’t too shocking. What really surprised everyone was how Cignetti seemed to freeze under pressure. In a critical moment during the fourth quarter, he decided to punt the ball instead of going for it, even though they were losing by 20 points.

"Indiana is going to punt… I'm very surprised." – Sean McDonough on Curt Cignetti's decision



"I don't understand… It makes no sense." – Greg McElroy



"I don't get this at all. He's really punting it… That's a head-scratcher to me." – McDonough 🏈🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/VYbACXoRJb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2024

The decision left many scratching their heads. ESPN commentators couldn’t believe it either. Down by three scores with little time left, punting seemed like giving up rather than fighting for a win. Cignetti’s explanation afterward didn’t help much.

He explained that the offense wasn’t performing well and thought the defense could still hold strong. Sure, the offense struggled all night, but not trying at all? That’s hard to swallow. It felt like he didn’t trust his players enough to take a risk.

"I mean, I didn't want to punt, but we were doing nothing on offense, and our defense was still fighting."



Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti breaks down the decision to punt late in the game and down multiple scores vs Notre Dame ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uc0cONo2kh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 21, 2024

Despite this hiccup, Cignetti’s achievements this season are impressive. It doesn’t mean Indiana’s future is bleak or that he’s not good at what he does. He’s got room to grow and learn how to back up his words with actions on such a big stage.